Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Covanta were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Covanta by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

NYSE CVA opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

