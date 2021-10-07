Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,538. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

