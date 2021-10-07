Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATX opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.