Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,540 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $16,211,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,074,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 312,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

