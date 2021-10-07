Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 282 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $198,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

