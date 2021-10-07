Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 373 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

