Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 373 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $180,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBSH stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

