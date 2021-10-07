Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 686 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Primerica by 114.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Primerica by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 129.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

