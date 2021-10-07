Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $95.14 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

