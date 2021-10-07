Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 7.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 114.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Primerica by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 129.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

