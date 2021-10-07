Mizuho Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $109.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.69.

ALV stock opened at $87.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.87. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Autoliv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 10.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

