MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 7,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,605,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
MGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $762.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.
In related news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
