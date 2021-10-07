Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.