Morgan Stanley Cuts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $154.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

AME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.38. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

