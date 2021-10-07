Morgan Stanley (MS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

