Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after buying an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 106,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 69,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.53. 134,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,085,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

