Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,571. Moringa Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACA. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $6,514,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,628,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,310,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

