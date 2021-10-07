Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,571. Moringa Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACA. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $6,514,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,628,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,310,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.