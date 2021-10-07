Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,880 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total transaction of $2,572,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

Morningstar stock opened at $266.52 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.63 and a 12-month high of $288.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.