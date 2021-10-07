MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.05. MorphoSys shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 2,420 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Commerzbank cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.94.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.