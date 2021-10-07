Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,500 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 745,300 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moxian by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Moxian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOXC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. Moxian has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.