M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.65.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

