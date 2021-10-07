Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist Securities

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

MUR stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $27.61. 77,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after buying an additional 718,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after buying an additional 711,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

