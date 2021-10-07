N-able (NYSE:NABL) vs. Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Critical Review

N-able (NYSE:NABL) and Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get N-able alerts:

14.3% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares N-able and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able N/A N/A N/A Golden Nugget Online Gaming N/A -17.39% 28.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for N-able and Golden Nugget Online Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 1 5 0 2.83 Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 2 1 0 2.33

N-able presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.56%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than N-able.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares N-able and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Nugget Online Gaming $91.12 million 15.16 $25.20 million N/A N/A

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than N-able.

Summary

Golden Nugget Online Gaming beats N-able on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.