Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632,411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

Shares of CDNS opened at $150.04 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $168.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

