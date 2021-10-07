Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 6.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 26,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,727,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 52.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

