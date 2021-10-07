National Bankshares Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.64.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$7.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,721,816. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

