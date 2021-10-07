National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

