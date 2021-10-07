National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. National Grid has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

