National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Up 35.8% in September

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. National Grid has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

