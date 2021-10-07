National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.85. 11,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.