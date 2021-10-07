Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 913 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,390,000 after buying an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after buying an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,796,000 after buying an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

In other news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $2,051,740. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $104.69 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $120.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

