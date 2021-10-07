Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $141.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average of $155.48. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $105.01 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

