Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EME stock opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average is $120.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

