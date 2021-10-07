Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,755,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after buying an additional 1,329,826 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

