Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

