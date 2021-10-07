Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,991 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 4.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $158.84 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

