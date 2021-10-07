Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of CNX Resources worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $12.74 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNX. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

