Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 61,433.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,169 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Alternatives International were worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth $155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter worth $179,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $92,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,300 shares of company stock worth $346,408 over the last ninety days. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Natural Alternatives International Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

