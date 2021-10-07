Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ NHTC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 5,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,665. The company has a market cap of $81.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the first quarter worth $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the first quarter worth $62,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

