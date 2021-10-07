Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.79

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.79 and traded as high as $25.75. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 19,962 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $313.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

