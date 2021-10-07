Navcoin Market Cap Achieves $29.48 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $29.48 million and approximately $758,681.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004151 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00025033 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00027386 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,772,547 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

