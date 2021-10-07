Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 227,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after buying an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,414,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.