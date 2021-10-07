Netcall (LON:NET) Price Target Increased to GBX 110 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Netcall (LON:NET) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s current price.

NET opened at GBX 82.18 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.39. The company has a market cap of £122.46 million and a P/E ratio of 68.48. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 39.94 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95.

Get Netcall alerts:

About Netcall

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.