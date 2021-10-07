Netcall (LON:NET) Price Target Increased to GBX 110 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Netcall (LON:NET) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s current price.
NET opened at GBX 82.18 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.39. The company has a market cap of £122.46 million and a P/E ratio of 68.48. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 39.94 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95.
About Netcall
