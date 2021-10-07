NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sells 3,184 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,184 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $104,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,965 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $129,536.55.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

