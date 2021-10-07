NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sells 3,184 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,184 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $104,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,965 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $129,536.55.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00.
Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
