NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 49.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NREF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE NREF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 29,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,408. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1,072.05, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

