Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $172.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.83.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

