NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,168.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $622.22 or 0.01148674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.00364377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00318726 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001184 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00044053 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

