NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $368.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 10.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 91,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 326.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

