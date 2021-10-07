Nicole Lambert Sells 1,420 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicole Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $334,707.20.

On Friday, August 27th, Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 294,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 105,884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

