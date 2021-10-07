Noble Financial Downgrades Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Market Perform

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMTL. dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

